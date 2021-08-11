Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog" and Says Kristin Cavallari Is Winning

Heidi Montag is not leaving much unwritten about her relationship with Lauren Conrad.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Heidi appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During the chat, Heidi explained why she doesn't think her former The Hills co-star made as many right moves as Lauren's Laguna Beach frenemy Kristin Cavallari did.
After podcast host Alexandra Cooper praised Lauren for no longer "scrambling" for fame, Heidi replied, "I feel like Kristin, let's be honest, is the most successful. I feel like Lauren didn't make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup, she should have done the tutorials. If she had a good team, she'd be a billionaire. She'd be a hundred-millionaire."
Heidi continued, "She is not where she should have been at all. She has a Kohl's line—great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire—are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator—no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn't get a narrator show. She should be so rich."
The 34-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum went on to say that she'll "always love" Lauren and appreciate for providing her start in showbiz, but that she resented how Lauren acted toward now-husband Spencer Pratt.
"When that whole Spencer thing happened, she's like, 'If you date Spencer, you're off the show,'" Heidi recalled. "How dare you, and I'm not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn't mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don't appreciate that."
The star added, "I do have such a love for Lauren, and it didn't have to go that way. She chose and wanted it to go that way, and then kept following up with that, and then kept blaming things on me and blaming her sex tape on me."
For her part, when Lauren appeared on E!'s Fashion Police in 2014 and was asked by Joan Rivers if she was still close with Heidi, the Hills star quipped, "Very."