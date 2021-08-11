MAFS' Jamie Otis Says She's "Fighting" for Her and Doug Hehner's Marriage to Survive

This isn't a rerun of Married at First Sight, this is Jamie Otis' current reality.
The 35-year-old star, who tied the knot with Doug Hehner on the first season of the Lifetime series, is peeling back the curtain and candidly discussing the marital issues she and her husband are facing.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the reality TV personality shared a photo of herself and Doug, 35, tearing up and embracing in their car after a "heated" phone call with their therapist.
"We're not giving up on each other—not now, not ever," Jamie began her caption. "TBH, sitting in the car in a random parking lot crying-like the hard ugly cry with snotty noses & hiccups-was not at all what I intended on sharing today...but here we are."
The former Bachelor contestant then detailed the conversation they had with their therapist, sharing, "It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER."
Jamie admitted that she intended to post body-positive content on her Instagram, but felt it wasn't a genuine representation of what was happening in her life.
"I'm not gonna slap a smile on my face and pop up a pretty picture if that's not my true reality...that feels so fake and wrong," she explained. "I'm a multifaceted, ever-changing person who is a complete mess at times...and lately, I feel like I've been a mess ALL of the time."
And in the theme of staying true to yourself, the MAFS star reminded her followers that she's a "fighter" and will always stick up for her family, friends and fans no matter what.
"But right now," she went on, "I'm fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME."
"When I get to the other side of this battle I will be back here fighting for YOU and for all of US WOMEN again," she proclaimed. "But any good fighter knows you gotta focus on one battle at a time."
Jamie concluded her message by thanking her loved ones and loyal fan base for "always standing in my corner & cheering me on."
Ever since the couple tied the knot in front of cameras in March 2014, they've documented the ups and downs of their relationship on MAFS and several spinoffs, as well as their YouTube series, Married Life. In addition, the pair co-hosts the podcast Hot Marriage Cool Parents.
Jamie and Doug are parents to their daughter Henley Grace, 3, and Hendrix Douglas, 15 months. The couple has also been open about their previous pregnancy losses.
In July, Jamie honored their late son, Jonathan, who she lost in 2016 when she was 17 weeks pregnant.
"Happy birthday to my sweet boy who made me a mommy," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I only got to hold him briefly before he was taken away from me. Johnathan would be 5 today if he had survived. I've lost a lot of pregnancies, but losing him tore my world apart."