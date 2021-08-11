Presley Gerber Appears to Have Removed His "Misunderstood" Face Tattoo

Watch : Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Unveils Dramatic Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber is misunderstood no more.

The 22-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber seemingly had his once-controversial face tattoo, which read "misunderstood," removed. Presley was spotted at the Malibu Country Mart with his girlfriend Sydney Brooke on Monday, Aug. 9, and there was no trace of the ink on his cheek.

He debuted the "misunderstood" tattoo in February 2020, sharing a video of the painful process to his Instagram. Celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena took responsibility for the new ink, commenting, "sorry mom," when he posted a second look at the model's tattoo.

Less than a month later, Presley showed off yet another tattoo, which happened to be fake. According to Presley, he used a filter that made it look like he had the Los Angeles Dodgers' logo tattooed on his temple.

Nonetheless, many were shocked by the artwork, prompting Presley to defend his actions. "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it," he said in an Instagram Live at the time. "I think that's a pretty obvious thing."