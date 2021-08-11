This Insulated Can Cooler Has 53,800 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you believe we're already in August? Neither can we. If it was up to us, summer would last forever!

If you're planning last-minute summer vacations before school starts or you have to be back in the office, you're probably on the hunt for fresh fits and travel essentials. But, we have something in mind that will truly elevate any summer excursion whether you're at home or lounging on a white sand beach– BrüMate's Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler!

Featuring double-walled stainless steel and an extra copper layer, this insulated can cooler will keep your favorite summer beverages cold for hours. You can sip on popular drinks like White Claw, Truly, Michelob Ultra and Red Bull without worrying about it getting warm under the hot sun or the annoying condensation that often leads to slippage.