Former College Track Star Cameron Burrell Dead at 26

The sports world has lost a rising star.
Track and field sprinter Cameron Burrell, who was an NCAA Division I champion and former athlete at the University of Houston, died on Monday, Aug. 9. He was only 26 years old.
The late athlete's father and head coach at the Texas-based college, Leroy Burrell, confirmed his son's passing on Tuesday. However, Cameron's father didn't disclose details surrounding his death.
"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night," Leroy said in a statement, per the University of Houston's Track and Field page. "We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends."
He added, "We are profoundly grief stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available."
In addition, the University of Houston expressed their heartache over Cameron's death.
"We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell," a message read on Twitter. "We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron's many friends, coaches and teammates."
The Vice President for Athletics, Chris Pezman, also shared a statement with the university, saying, "Words cannot express how we feel for Leroy, Michelle and their family. Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars."
"To lose him so suddenly is tragic," Chris continued. "We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers."
According to the University of Houston, Cameron ran track and field from 2013 to 2018, where he competed for his father, a fellow sprinter and Olympic gold medalist. During his final year as a Cougar, Cameron won the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meter run. Additionally, he helped the Cougars' 4x100-meter relay team earn the NCAA national victory that same season.
Per the University of Houston, funeral arrangements are still pending and will be disclosed soon.