Former College Track Star Cameron Burrell Dead at 26

The sports world has lost a rising star.

Track and field sprinter Cameron Burrell, who was an NCAA Division I champion and former athlete at the University of Houston, died on Monday, Aug. 9. He was only 26 years old.

The late athlete's father and head coach at the Texas-based college, Leroy Burrell, confirmed his son's passing on Tuesday. However, Cameron's father didn't disclose details surrounding his death.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night," Leroy said in a statement, per the University of Houston's Track and Field page. "We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends."

He added, "We are profoundly grief stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available."