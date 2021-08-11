15 Dorm Essentials You'll Probably Forget to Buy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you or someone you know headed to college soon?

Besides nailing down your dorm room's aesthetic, you're probably getting ready for this next chapter by picking up sheets, pillows, a coffee maker, storage containers and other necessities. But, there's probably a few things that aren't on your priority list that you'll definitely want to have as you settle in your new home.

To avoid a handful of trips to the store during move-in weekend, we rounded up dorm must-haves like noise-cancelling headphones, extension cords, shower shoes and ten other things that you might forget to pack. Take it from us, making your mom drive across town several times to the nearest department store is a real vibe killer.

For the dorm essentials you didn't know you needed, scroll below!