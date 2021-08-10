Darren Criss Names the Glee Cover That Was a "Huge Oops"—and You Definitely Remember It

It's been more than a decade since Glee's final note, but that can't make Darren Criss forget this cover.
During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast, the actor, who appeared on five seasons of the Fox series as Blaine Anderson, was asked to name the worst cover performed on Glee. The question initially proved to be a bit of a challenge. "Oof, that's too hard. There's too many versions of songs," he said. "Did I just accidentally say that they were all bad?" he asked before clarifying, "What I meant was there's too many options to choose from."
Still, one continues to stick out as the go-to answer. "There is one that is conventionally understood as a huge oops f--k," Criss pointed out. "Me being the f--king happy-go-lucky fart I am, I enjoyed it because I thought it was so absurd."
That song, drum roll please, was Ylvis' "The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)," which the cast—including Adam Lambert—performed during the fifth season episode, "Muppet Master," in 2013.
"It was so weird," the actor recalled. "It was one of these 15 minutes of fame for this song and I don't know. They just decided to put it in the show with no...I had fun because it was ridiculous. But we were so deep into the show—we were like fourth or fifth season—and we were just sort of like delirious from the absurdity of it."
"The more absurd it is, the funnier it is to me," Criss noted. "So I'm sure there were people who were like, 'What the f--k is this?' and I was like, 'I know, right?!'"
Whatever they felt at the time, that track remains the standout loser for other Glee alumni, including Lea Michele. As she admitted on Watch What Happens Live, "That was definitely my least favorite song we ever did."
However, the show's co-creator Ryan Murphy had a different song in mind when it comes to most regrettable. Back in 2017, he revealed to host Andy Cohen that he is "mortified" they covered Psy's "Gangnam Style" during the fourth season.
"I will say," Murphy admitted, "like, not our finest moment."