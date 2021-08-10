Darren Criss Names the Glee Cover That Was a "Huge Oops"—and You Definitely Remember It

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Glee"

It's been more than a decade since Glee's final note, but that can't make Darren Criss forget this cover.

During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast, the actor, who appeared on five seasons of the Fox series as Blaine Anderson, was asked to name the worst cover performed on Glee. The question initially proved to be a bit of a challenge. "Oof, that's too hard. There's too many versions of songs," he said. "Did I just accidentally say that they were all bad?" he asked before clarifying, "What I meant was there's too many options to choose from."

Still, one continues to stick out as the go-to answer. "There is one that is conventionally understood as a huge oops f--k," Criss pointed out. "Me being the f--king happy-go-lucky fart I am, I enjoyed it because I thought it was so absurd."

That song, drum roll please, was Ylvis' "The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)," which the cast—including Adam Lambert—performed during the fifth season episode, "Muppet Master," in 2013.