The White Lotus Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Anticipated Finale

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

When you tune in to season two of The White Lotus, don't expect to check into the Pineapple Suite.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, HBO announced that its destination dramedy will be back for another season, only, this time around, the new episodes will not take place in Hawaii. Per the announcement, the Mike White-created series will follow a different group of hotel guests at another White Lotus property.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

This renewal news feels as good as a massage from Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), as it comes mere days before the highly anticipated finale. Season one kicked off with hotel guest Shane (Jake Lacy) watching as a dead body was loaded onto an airplane. Throughout the season, the question has remained: Who is in that body bag?