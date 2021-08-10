Sophia Bush Is Engaged to Boyfriend Grant Hughes

Watch : Sophia Bush Kisses and Tells on Ex-Costar Ryan Reynolds

Someone call a doctor quick—because Sophia Bush's heart is "bursting."



The One Tree Hill alum has announced that her boyfriend, Grant Hughes, popped the question and is now officially her fiancé. In a heartwarming Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 39-year-old actress shared the happy news with fans.



"So, it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," she captioned an adorable pic of the moment, which seemingly happened while the two were in a canoe out on the water. After thanking a few people behind-the-scenes that helped pull the moment together, she added that it was the "most incredible, moving surprise of my life," adding, "My heart. It bursts."



And of course, fellow celebs immediately flooded the comment section with their best wishes for the happy couple, with False Positive co-star Ilana Glazer perhaps best expressing what pretty much everyone was thinking, writing, "Holy shaaaaiiiiiiiieeeet! Congratulations, Sophia!! Omg, how romantic. You deserve the best xoxoxoxoxo.. fkin YAS Grant!"