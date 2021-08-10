Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Wrapping Their Arms Around Each Other Is a Golden Moment

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack on PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde looking happier than ever? It's just a sign of the times.

Over the weekend, the couple stepped out in Los Angeles where they enjoyed lunch and an afternoon stroll.

To nobody's surprise, Harry made a fashion statement in a Beastie Boys T-shirt, ripped jeans and rimmed sunglasses. As for Olivia, she wore ripped black denim pants and a white button-down blouse.

While the couple looked fashionable as always, it's their body language that will really delight fans. Olivia couldn't hide her grin as Harry wrapped his arms around her. And as it turns out, the actress may have another reason to smile. According to an insider, the pair will both be in Los Angeles for the immediate future.

"Olivia will be filming Babylon in the next few weeks. Harry will be with her in Los Angeles," a source close to the actress shared with E! News. "They are very supportive of each other's careers and want to be together wherever they can. They seem very happy and have a great relationship. They have a close circle of friends and a fun social life too."