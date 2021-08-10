Ditch That Icky Self-Tanner Scent for These Products That Actually Smell Great

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're hesitating to buy tanning products because you're afraid of that infamous "self-tanner smell," your worries are over. For years, that distinct fragrance was unavoidable, but now, there are so many tanners that are effective and they're actually enjoyable to use. From lightly-fragranced formulas to tanners that are bursting with with favorite scent, there are so many great tanners to choose from that suit all of your needs. And, that's why we decide to include this roundup in our E! Shop Girl Summer series.
If you want to enjoy your tanning experience, keep on scrolling to see some self-tanners that truly smell amazing from Isle of Paradise, Tan-Luxe, St. Tropez, Kora Organics, and Josie Maran.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water
The name of this self-tanning brand says it all. It really does smell like paradise. The Self-Tanning Water's formula includes grapefruit extract, eucalyptus oil, and coconut oil. And, the tan is exactly what you want: natural-looking and streak free. All of the Isle of Paradise products are top performers and they small amazing. You really cannot go wrong.
Kora Organics Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion
We are huge fans of Miranda Kerr's line Kora Organics. We even have a Shop Girl summer deal for Kora Organics. This gradual self-tanning lotion helps you build a glow and hydrate at the same time. The scent is a subtle rose and lavender fragrance.
Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil
The Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil absorbs super quickly and it's incredibly hydrating. It's infused with 100% argan oil, coconut water, and aloe. You can also choose between a vanilla apricot scent or a juicy mango. If you've never used self-tanning oil before, this is a beautifully fragranced way to start. And, of course, the application and color are just impeccable.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
You don't even need to rinse off the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist after application. This clear mist doesn't stain your clothes or sheets while your tan develops. And, thankfully, it doesn't have that much-dread self tanner smell. Instead, it has an uplifting tropical fragrance, which just makes the tanning experience even better.
Tan-Luxe The Gradual Illuminating Tanning Lotion
This product is an oil/lotion hybrid that doesn't just tan your skin. It smooths your skin's texture, hydrates, and increases firmness and elasticity. It has a ultralight, refreshing smell that's pleasant, but not-at-all overpowering.
