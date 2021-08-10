Ditch That Icky Self-Tanner Scent for These Products That Actually Smell Great

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're hesitating to buy tanning products because you're afraid of that infamous "self-tanner smell," your worries are over. For years, that distinct fragrance was unavoidable, but now, there are so many tanners that are effective and they're actually enjoyable to use. From lightly-fragranced formulas to tanners that are bursting with with favorite scent, there are so many great tanners to choose from that suit all of your needs. And, that's why we decide to include this roundup in our E! Shop Girl Summer series.

If you want to enjoy your tanning experience, keep on scrolling to see some self-tanners that truly smell amazing from Isle of Paradise, Tan-Luxe, St. Tropez, Kora Organics, and Josie Maran.