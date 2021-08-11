15 Surprising Secrets About Step Up Revealed

Watch : Relive Channing Tatum's Iconic "Dear John" Moments: E! News Rewind

15 years ago, Channing Tatum danced his way into our hearts and never left.

Can you believe Step Up was released August 11, 2006 and is almost old enough to get its learner's permit? Starring Tatum and Jenna Dewan, the dance flick told the story of disadvantaged street dancer Tyler and privileged modern ballerina Nora, who unexpectedly find themselves paired together for a showcase that could determine their futures. Obviously, sparks fly.

While notable choreographer Anne Fletcher had never directed a movie before and its budget was just $12 million, Step Up became a surprise hit, grossing $115 million worldwide and going on to become a successful franchise with some five sequels and one enduring TV series.

But ultimately, Step Up was a love story, both on screen and off, with its two leads falling for each other on-set and becoming one of Hollywood's most beloved couples before their 2018 split. Sigh, at least we'll always have that lift in the final dance scene.