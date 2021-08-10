Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Explain Why They’re Sleeping Separately

Watch : "Bachelor": Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr. Bring Newborn Home

It's not exactly the Fantasy Suite.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have switched up their sleeping arrangement after welcoming twins Senna and Lux on June 11. (Older daughter Alessi is 2.) Lauren was hospitalized on July 22 for mastitis in both breasts for a day and she has since been resting at home with her husband...separately. But it's not because there's trouble in paradise.

"There are some nights where it is complete chaos," Arie explained in a YouTube video. "One wakes up at 10, then the other one wakes up at midnight, the other wakes up at 2. By the time you know it, you've gone through the whole night and you haven't slept."

But they've come to a solution that helps them both catch a few Z's.

"Lately we've been doing, I'll sleep in the twins' room, I'll take a night, then Lauren will sleep in the twins' room the next night," Arie said, with Lauren adding, "We just switch on and off."

Arie continued, "Just to give each other a full night's rest. Then the person who has a full night's rest handles Alessi first thing in the morning. It's working out pretty good."