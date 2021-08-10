You Will R-E-S-P-E-C-T Jennifer Hudson's Jaw-Dropping Purple Gown

Watch : Jennifer Hudson on Being Chosen by Queen Herself, Aretha Franklin

She's playing the queen of soul, so it makes sense that Jennifer Hudson would look like royalty on the Respect red carpet.

The Oscar winner, who portrays the late Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic, made a major splash when she stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated movie on Aug. 8. Shimmering in a custom purple sequin strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana, accented by a train and equally dramatic matching veil, the star of the film certainly did not go unnoticed. In fact, the internet was quickly abuzz over the stunning ensemble with fans praising the look, reminiscent of Franklin's own dazzling outfits.

"I'm hearing good reviews from those who are fortunate enough to had seen a advance screening," one tweet read, "But Jennifer in the Purple dress is worth an Academy award on It's own merit."

If fans have hearts in their eyes over Hudson's latest look, it sounds like there's plenty more breathtaking style in store in the film, out Friday, Aug. 13.