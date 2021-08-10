The Bachelorette's Blake Moynes Reveals His Surprising Nickname for Katie Thurston

Just call Katie Thurston "buggy"—but only if you're Blake Moynes.

Hours after fans watched the couple get engaged on the Aug. 9 finale of The Bachelorette, the Canadian contestant took to Instagram to celebrate their love.

"Cheers to last rose & last huju," he wrote alongside a snapshot of the season 17 stars kissing and holding champagne. "Poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston!"

Blake then expressed his excitement over starting their "best f--king life" together and praised his fiancée.

"You're a rock. My rock. A mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me everyday," he continued. "We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I'll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it!"

He also revealed his nickname for Katie. "I love you buggy," the wildlife manager added. "Ya, that's my nick name for her. Buggy."