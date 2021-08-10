Why Sophia Bush Says She's "Not Allowed" to Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray

Watch : Sophia Bush Talks Revenge in 2006: Live From E! Rewind

Sophia Bush is done having her words twisted about her famous ex.

It's been more than a decade since the One Tree Hill alum and her former co-star Chad Michael Murray ended their brief 2005 marriage—and if you were expecting her to talk any more about him, you'll be waiting a while. "Oh, I'm not going to talk about him," the actress told Inside of You podcast host and Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum. "I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s--t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up."



"I think you have to laugh at who you used to be," she elaborated, "but when people ask me about history that involves someone else…it's not worth my time. It's not a place where I harbor ill will or anything."