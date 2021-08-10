KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

All the Fashion Details from The Bachelorette Season 17 Finale

From the dates to that final rose ceremony, we investigated the outfits so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 10, 2021
All the Fashion Details from The Bachelorette Season 17 FinaleABC/Eric McCandless

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is officially a wrap. If you're reading this, you probably know that Katie Thurston is engaged to Blake Moynes, she and Greg Grippo are not on good terms, and Justin Glaze is still the king of entertaining facial expressions. The season may be over, but we still have a lot to reflect on, and no, that's just a reference to the Katie vs. Greg drama. 

The finale was packed full of show-stopping looks from Katie, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. We hunted down the looks from the episode and we even found some dupes in case the outfits from the episode are sold out or if they're just not-so-affordable. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy looks from Old Navy, RevolveBloomingdales, Farfetch, Banana Republic, MyTheresa, Boohoo, ZapposUrban Outfitters, Mango, Amazon, Shopbop, Saks Fifth Avenue, AsosLulus, and more

The Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Shares How She Fills In Her "Nonexistent" Eyebrows
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie started her fantasy suite with Blake sporting a casual look. She wore a baby pink sleeveless sleeveless t-shirt, jeans, and fresh white sneakers.

IRO Loud Cotton Tank Top

This tank top from the episode is also available in black. It has a round neck and it's made from cotton. Oh, and it's on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.

$170
Bloomingdales
$163
Farfetch
$170
$51
Saks Fifth Avenue

Banana Republic Slub Muscle Tank

If you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative to the IRO tank top, this one from Banana Republic is a great choice to emulate that look.

$35
$17
Banana Republic

Superga Women's 2843-Club S Full Comfort Leather Sneaker

Superga sneakers are always a great choice for comfortable, classically chic white sneakers. They were perfect for the daytime portion of the fantasy suite date. The Bachelorette isn't the only one rocks Superga shoes. Hailey Bieber recently stared in a promotional campaign for the brand.

$99
$89
Amazon
$99
Zappos
$99
Shopbop
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Before Katie and Blake got messy with some paint-filled water balloons, she wore some crisp, ecru overalls.

Old Navy Slouchy Straight Ecru-Wash Workwear Jean Overalls for Women

Shockingly, this look from the date is very much affordable. Unfortunately, the Old Navy overalls are almost sold out.

$55
$50
Old Navy

BDG Carpenter Denim Overall– Ivory

Here's an alternative option since the Old Navy overalls are almost out of stock. And, thankfully, these overalls are available at half price.

$99
$50
Urban Outfitters

Mango Denim Crop Dungarees

If you are searching for another overalls look. Mango's denim dungarees have a cropped leg. They're also available in blue.

$80
Mango
ABC

Katie and Blake's hot tub included a recap of Michael Allio and Greg's exits, some making out (of course), and a really cute bikini. The suit didn't get enough camera time, but the white bikini with bright color blocking definitely deserves a second look.

Beach Bunny Endless Summer Bralette Bikini Top & Endless Summer Adjustable Bikini Bottom

This set from Beach Bunny has so many great details, from the zipper on the top to the adjustable side straps on the bottom.

$120 Top
Revolve
$115
$87 Bottom
Revolve
ABC

While the focus of this post-Fantasy Suite moment was the maple syrup inclusion, Katie's white, floral robe definitely stood out. 

In Bloom And I Love Her Floral Robe

How cute is this robe? This great for everyday wear or even for some pre-wedding getting ready photos.

$54
$43
Bloomingdales
$54
Saks Fifth Avenue

Turquaz Linen Lightweight Thigh Length Waffle Kimono Bridesmaids Spa Robe

If you love the floral robe, but want to spend a little bit less, check out this one from Amazon. This robe got 2,400+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and there are several colors and prints to choose from. 

$16-$25
Amazon
ABC

After her overnight with Blake, Katie wore a white, hooded sweatshirt with a black quarter-zip detail.

Strut-This Reign Sweatshirt

We found the sweatshirt from the episode. The white hoodie is made from cotton and it has a roomy pocket in the front. 

$165
Lord & Taylor

Nike Trend Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt in Cream

It was tough to find a true dupe for the sweatshirt from the episode, but this cream Nike sweatshirt does have a similar black quarter-zip detail.

$75
Asos
ABC

Justin was looking forward to getting some alone time with Katie, but, unfortunately for him, Katie broke up with him before they could even go on a date. That moment was sad to watch, but at least Katie was wearing a comfortable sweater in that scene.

Helmut Lang Alpaca Brushed Sweater

This Helmut Lang sweater from the episode is a greyish, white color.

$406
Garmentory
$365
$227
Revolve

Banana Republic Open Stitch Crew-Neck Sweater

This Banana Republic crew-neck sweater is very similar to the one we saw, but it is available at a much better price point.

$60
$24
Banana Republic

Lulus Born to Fly White Loose Knit Reversible Sweater

This Lulus loose knit sweater is also very reminiscent of the knit top from the episode.

$44
$25
Lulus
ABC/Eric McCandless

The Bachelorette hosts sparkled in strapless dresses while they hosted the After the Final Rose interview segments.

16Arlington Himawari Strapless Knotted Sequined Crepe Midi Dress

It seems like the silver dress from the episode appears to be a shorter version of this strapless sequined number from 16Arlington.

$1,085
$434
Net-a-Porter

Row A Sequin Strapless Cocktail Minidress

If you adore a look for less, this dress from Nordstrom Rack is a great dupe.

$33
Nordstrom Rack

Dolce & Gabbana Ruched Metallic Jersey Mini Dress

This metallic dress gives Barbie meets Romy and Michele's High School Reunion vibes.

$2245
Net-a-Porter
$2245
Farfetch
$2245
MyTheresa

Women's Sheath Dress Short Mini Dress

If you don't feel like splurging on the Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, this $22 frock is pretty similar. 

$26
$22
LightInTheBox
ABC/Eric McCandless

Katie wore a high-neck, white mini dress with crystal embellishments for her After the Finale Rose appearance.

David Koma Tennis Net Crystal Embellished Mini Dress

This David Koma mini dress has all-over crystal embellishments, which was perfect to celebrate an engagement.

$1875
Saks Fifth Avenue

Asos Design High Neck Embellished Mini Dress With Cami Insert

That David Koma dress is tough to duplicate, but this mini from Asos exudes similar vibes.

$121
Asos
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tayshia's purple sweater was just as bright as her personality. And it looked oh-so-comfortable.

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere Roundneck Sweater

That purple sweater is exclusively available at Saks Fifth Avenue. The cashmere roundneck sweater is on sale and it's available in some additional colorways.

$250
$75
Saks Fifth Avenue
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tayshia looked equal parts sophisticated and adorable when she helped Blake pick out rings for Katie. 

Zimmerman Lulu Drop Waist Cotton Mini Dress

This yellow, printed, long-sleeve Zimmerman mini dress was a bright spot in the episode. 

$650
LuisaViaRoma

Nobody's Child High Neck Mini Tea Dress in Yellow Floral

If you loved that Zimmerman mini, but you're just not feeling the price tag, head on over to Asos. This dress from Nobody's Child is such an on-point replacement. 

$56
Asos
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kaitlyn also rocked some bright yellow for the finale, wearing an asymmetric slip dress.

Monse Criss Cross Slip Dress

The Monse Criss Cross Slip Dress from the finale will probably be sold out by the time you're reading this, but fingers crossed that it's still available in your size.

$1290
$387
Saks Fifth Avenue

Boohoo Satin One Shoulder Strappy Midi Dress

If the Monse Criss Cross Slip Dress is sold out and you want to recreate the look, this one from Boohoo is worth checking out.

$50
$36
Boohoo
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie got engaged to Blake while she was wearing a sparkling gown from Wona Concept

Lulus Photo Finish Forest Green Sequin Lace-Up Maxi Dress

It's unclear if that green sequined dress is available for purchase, but this one from Lulus is and it's just $88.

$88
Lulus

If you're looking for more The Bachelorette-inspired shopping, check out Tayshia's summer favorites.

