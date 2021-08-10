Beyoncé Reveals Her “Most Satisfying” Moment as a Mom in Rare Interview

Watch : Beyonce Anxiety Rumors: Tina Knowles-Lawson Weighs In

Beyoncé may be queen of the Bey-hive, but the singer's sweetest moments start at home.



In a rare cover story interview for Harper Bazaar's September "Icons" Issue, the 39-year-old singer shared personal details about her family life with husband Jay-Z and their three children—Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4.



After revealing that she has "personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half" of her life, the Ivy Park founder dished on her self-care routine. In fact, her oldest daughter, Blue, seems to already seems to be reaping the benefits of her mom's process. "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed," Beyoncé told the outlet. "Using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."

If you're wondering what those euphoric blends might consist of, the Grammy-award winner explained that the ingredients she and her family use are homegrown. "I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children," she shared. "And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm."