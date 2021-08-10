This Adorable Video of Hoda Kotb's Daughters Celebrating Her Birthday Will Warm Your Heart

Hoda Kotb was surrounded by loved ones on her special day.

The Today anchor turned 57 years old on Aug. 9 and marked the milestone with a family get-together. Hoda posted an Instagram video of her mom Sami, sister Hala, fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two daughters Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2, gathered around the table at their home for some birthday cake.

And while it was Hoda's big day, it was her kids who sweetly stole the show. For the occasion, Haley and Hope wore adorable matching rainbow outfits and helped their mom blow out the candles after everyone sang "Happy Birthday."

Hoda also kicked off the celebrations a little early this week with another family gathering. On Aug. 8, the morning show star shared a snapshot of herself sitting on the couch with her loved ones. In addition to Sami, Hala, Joel, Haley and Hope, Hoda was joined by her brother Adel and her nieces Hannah and Ella. She captioned the Instagram picture, "My kinda birthday."