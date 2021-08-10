Khloe Kardashian Shares How Debilitating Migraines Come Between Her and Daughter True

When it comes to her migraines, this advice gives Khloe Kardashian more of a headache.
On Aug. 9, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to Twitter to vent about the migraines she's been suffering since she was in the sixth grade. "I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be," she wrote to more than 29 million followers. "I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it's just a bad headache. if only they knew!! That feeling is torturous and indescribable. I can't believe I left home without my migraine medication."
Amid tweets of support from her fans, the 37-year-old mom later clarified she felt "totally fine" after taking medication. "There's no way I could be on my phone if I was still experiencing my migraine," she noted. "I was simply venting because I had to push back a meeting due to my migraine. when I apologized and explained why I couldn't make it earlier, everyone sort of rolled their eyes."
Kardashian, a spokeswoman for migraine medication brand Nurtec ODT, addressed how the ailment affects time with daughter True Thompson. "I feel so badly when I get one," she tweeted, "especially when they come in between me and my daughter. She's only three years old so she doesn't understand that I genuinely cannot lift my head up when I experienced one. Most adults don't understand."
Instead, the Good American mogul revealed she was laughed at. "I'm just a little frustrated because I had to be late for some thing and I told them why," she shared, "but they all sort of chuckled at me."