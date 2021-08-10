See Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo's Heated Confrontation on The Bachelorette Finale

Watch : "Bachelorette" Conspiracy: Did Greg Fake His Fight With Katie?

"I'm done. I'm f--king done."

Welll, it turns out that Katie Thurston wasn't quite done with frontrunner Greg Grippo after he blindsided her by quitting the show in The Bachelorette's penultimate episode on Aug. 2, with their breakup going on to divide Bachelor Nation. But if you thought their conversations leading up to his exit were intense, they paled in comparison to their sitdown during the three-hour finale on Monday night.

Though they hadn't spoken at all prior to their time on the couch, Katie was definitely prepared to speak her mind when Greg, who received her first impression rose, joined her on stage.

"There is part of me that has this anger and sadness," Katie told co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe prior to Greg's arrival. "It was disappointing to see the way I was spoken to when I was trying...to save our relationship. To watch him talk down to me and twice walk away from me, that's not a man."

Talk about setting the tone.