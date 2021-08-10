Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn't See the Resemblance Between Her "Twin" Saint and Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Healthy Co-Parents to Their Kids

Kim Kardashian has an important question for Twitter: Does Saint West look more like her or Kanye West?

If you ask Kardashians stan Myleeza Kardash, she'd have to say the 5 year old is a dead ringer for Ye. As Myleeza put it, "Saint looks like a light skin Kanye. Like seriously twins!!!!!"

But, according to Kim, she just doesn't see it. "Really? People say this all the time!" she responded. "Why do I think he's my twin????"

While most people think Saint is Kanye's mini-me, a handful said that Chicago is Kim's "twin," which Kim said she still doesn't see, even though "everyone says it!"

Eventually, Kim agreed to one person's assessment of the family lookalikes. "I think North and Saint are the perfect mix of you and Kanye, Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's," the fan asserted, to which Kim responded, "Well said!!!"

The one thing that took everyone by surprise is that Kim said she agrees North looks like Kourtney Kardashian.