Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Tayshia Adams Were "Just Doing Our Best" as The Bachelorette Ends

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Kaitlyn Bristowe is grateful that The Bachelorette viewers have given herself and Tayshia Adams a chance to blossom as co-hosts, even if the process had a few thorns.

On Monday, Aug. 9, as Katie Thurston's season finale was airing, Kaitlyn took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her experience. In the post, she said she knew it wouldn't necessarily be easy for Bachelor Nation to adjust to new hosts after Chris Harrison permanently left the franchise in June.

"I just want to say thank you for opening up your hearts and homes to me and Tayshia every Monday night," Kaitlyn wrote. "I know change isn't easy for people, and I know we could never, nor do we ever want to, replace anyone. We were there to be ourselves, mentors and give a new perspective. We wanted to make everyone smile, and give Katie the validation she deserved with her feelings."