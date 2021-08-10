Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew for Alleged Sexual Abuse

Virginia Giuffre has filed a new lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the 38 year old filed a lawsuit against the 61-year-old British royal at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, in which she seeks damages for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the documents obtained by E! News, she accuses the Duke of York of sexually abusing her on three separate occasions, claiming he knew that she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently being held in a federal prison as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Additionally, the lawsuit states Prince Andrew knew she was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged encounters, which allegedly took place in London, New York and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as Epstein and Maxwell disclosed this information in "communications" between them and the prince. The documents read, "Twenty years ago Prince Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account."