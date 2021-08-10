My 600-lb Life Star Gina Marie Krasley Sued Show Producers for Emotional Distress Prior to Death

My 600-lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley had been embroiled in a legal battle for more than a year before her death on Aug. 1.

Krasley sued filmmakers of the show in February 2020 to allege negligence and intentional affliction of emotional distress, according to the Texas court filing obtained by E! News. At 588 pounds, she appeared on episode five of season eight, which aired last year. She died at age 30 at her home in New Jersey, and her cause of death has not been revealed.

Last year, the reality star sued producers Megalomedia Inc and LLC, as well as parent company DBA Holdings and contracting company Mansfield Films, for more than $1 million. All defendants are owned by Jonathan Nowzaradan, who is the son of the show's doctor, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (known as "Dr. Now"), per the suit.

She alleged Dr. Now put her on an extreme weight-loss diet for the TLC show. However, in order to support the producers' "narrative," they "required" her to eat "excessive amounts of food" on screen in order "to portray her as someone who could not follow a diet."