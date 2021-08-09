LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri Becomes a Real-Life Princess in New Campaign

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
The youngest member of the James crew is a true princess.
As the countdown to a new school year begins, LeBron James' 6-year-old daughter Zhuri James decided to celebrate Janie and Jack's new "Everyone's a Princess" campaign with some magical photos.
In a new social media post shared on Monday, Aug. 9, the All Things Zhuri YouTube host transformed into a Disney princess while sharing a message to her fans of all ages.
"To all my fellow princesses!" she shared on Instagram. "At @janieandjack everyone's a princess when we show courage and treat others with kindness. Come join the #UltimatePrincessCelebration." ⠀
The Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack is inspired by Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration. The campaign underscores the message that every child can be a princess when they embody courage, kindness, determination and celebrate each other's differences.
At just six years old, Zhuri has already developed a loyal following of fans with close to 400,000 followers on Instagram. And yes, the page is managed by her mom Savannah Brinston and dad LeBron.
Whether she's participating in YouTube videos or dancing on Instagram, Zhuri has caught the attention of a few famous stars including Cardi B who was impressed by her #UpChallenge.
"How is she soo good at this?" the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram after Zhuri celebrated the rapper's latest hit. "This is soo dope. Yes! Yes we all see cuteness but bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I'm maaa hype lols."
Perhaps this is only the beginning of Zhuri's fabulous career. Just last month, she stole the show at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere when she walked the red carpet with her parents. "My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys," LeBron told Access Hollywood at the event. "So, whenever she smiles, it don't matter what I'm doing, it makes me happy."
But before admirers get ahead of themselves, there's one important milestone to reach first.
"Kindergarten here she comes!!!" Savannah wrote on Instagram back in June after her daughter graduated from pre-school. "#ZhuriNova #Classof2020."
To find your own magic, shop Zhuri's Princess-approved outfits from Janie and Jack below.
Disney Tiana Glitter Tulle Dress
Follow your dreams in this princess-worthy dress inspired by Disney's Tiana. With hints of sparkle, a grosgrain ribbon neckline and tiered ruffles, this online exclusive will brighten any young girl's wardrobe.
Disney Belle Organza Dress
With tiered ruffles, pearlized back buttons and tulle underlayers, Janie and Jack's take on Disney's Belle is nothing short of magical.
Disney Cinderella Tulle Dress
Detailed with a satin bow, tulle underlayers and a peplum silhouette, your daughter can feel like Disney's Cinderella in a dress perfect for 12 month olds to 12 year olds.
