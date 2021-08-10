15 Super Cute Ways to Spoil Your Dog

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Dogs are truly a man's (and woman's) best friend!
Our furry family members are always there for us when we're feeling down and will never miss the opportunity to excitedly wag their tails when we're celebrating a win. Although we should treat them every day for their loyalty and unconditional love, today is the perfect occasion to show them how much you love them back.
In honor of National Spoil Your Dog Day, we rounded up 15 products that will help you spoil your fur baby every day of the year on every budget.
Jonathan Adler Now House Greek Key Duo Dog Bowl
Upgrade your dog's hydration station with this Jonathan Adler bowl.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Small Round Pet Bed
Your dog deserves the very best and you deserve to keep your Barefoot Dreams blanket to yourself! This oh so cozy bed will help your pup snooze in luxury.
Monthly BarkBox Subscription
Spoil your doggo every month with a BarkBox subscription! Every BarkBox has 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew, curated from each month's unique themed collection. This month's WWE-inspired box includes: the Rock Puppet, Thrash n' Bash Title Belt, No Fair Folding Chair, Smack Talk Mic, Baaa-dy Slam jerky bars and Rumble Rings cookies.
OUAI Pet Shampoo
Put your paws up if your dog could use a bath! Cult-favorite haircare brand OUAI has a pet shampoo and we are obsessed! With gentle ingredients like aloe vera, vegetable protein, and rambutan seed extract, your furry friend will look and feel their best. Not to mention, the shampoo features notes of Italian Lemon, Turkish Rose, Jasmine Sambac, Iris, Lily and White Musk scents so your pet will smell ah-mazing, too!
Haute Diggity Dog Pawlenciaga Bag
Is your dog a snob? Because same. This Pawlenciaga Bag toy is sure to make any furry fashionista's tail wag.
Walnut Solid Pine Wood Dog Bed by WLOWood
Ok this is the coolest dog bed we've ever come across! Made with natural smooth wood and non-toxic materials, your dog will feel like they're staying at the Paw Seasons. Plus, it will look great in your home!
Vanderpump Pets Designer Diamond and Bone Leatherette Collar
With this bedazzled collar, everyone at the dog park will know your fur baby is That girl!
Chicken Bestsellers Bundle
Is your pet acting up? Perhaps they are being sassy because their kibble isn't as good as Jinx's. Featuring real chicken, 20+ superfoods for all functional needs, 60 million patented probiotics for gut health and added taurine for heart health, your pup will thank you for making the switch.
Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper
Elle Woods would definitely buy Bruiser Woods this chic Christian Cowan jumper. It's so cute!
Bonne et Filou Dog Macarons
These dog macarons are the ultimate treat for your furry friend! The 100% natural recipe is handmade in the USA and is free of artificial coloring or any preservatives; using human-grade ingredients are all healthy for dogs, corn-free, and wheat-free, and sourced from local suppliers.
Moncler Mantella Dog Rain Jacket
Another look that Bruiser Woods would rock is this Moncler rain jacket. It has a water-resistant finish, removable hood and drawstring hem, which makes it perfect for rainy day walks or bathroom trips.
Travel Carrier
Travel in style with this chic pet carrier! The interior cushion in the airline compliant carrier can also fold out into a dog bed.
K&H Pet Products Cot Canopy for Elevated Dog Bed
Thanks to this covered and elevated dog bed, your dog can stay cool, calm and collected. No more having to take naps on hot concrete or grass.
Casual Friday Hideout
If your dog has a boho chic aesthetic then this adorable tie-dye tent will make them bark for joy.
BOBS Beach Bingo - Aloha Doodle
Dog owners deserve to be spoiled, too! Treat yourself to a pair of these comfortable and pawrific shoes. For every pair purchased, Skechers will make a donation to Petco Love to help shelter dogs and cats nationwide. They've already surpassed $7 million in donations to save and support over 1.3 million shelter pets in the US and Canada.
