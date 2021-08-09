Hilarie Burton Remembers Crying in Her Trailer Over One Tree Hill Sex Scene

Watch : From "One Tree Hill" to "Everyone Is Doing Great"

Hilarie Burton continues to open up about her experience on the One Tree Hill set.

In the Monday, Aug. 9 episode of the Drama Queens podcast, the 39-year-old actress recalled filming one of her first sex scenes with onscreen love interest Lucas (Chad Michael Murray), describing the "inappropriate" experience to co-hosts Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz. As she remembers, the particular moment required Peyton to plant kisses "all the way down his body" before taking off Lucas' belt.

Watching the show back, Hilarie said she thought it was enough for their characters to just "open-mouth kiss," but she felt like she "couldn't question it" and went through with the scene as it was written.

"Chad was cool to leave a white tank top on underneath his button-up shirt so I wasn't just kissing his bare body because that's weird," she explained. "We'd all known each other for a couple of months, a couple of weeks? … I was so whacked out about it you guys. They wanted me kissing all the way down his body, down to his belt. I don't know that you see it, but I had to undo his belt."