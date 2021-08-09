Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Is Engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan

Watch : How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

Meadow Walker's relationship with Louis Thornton-Allan just went from zero to 100!

The 22-year-old model and daughter of Paul Walker is engaged to her actor beau, she announced on Monday, Aug. 9. Meadow took to Instagram with a video showing off her new diamond bauble while swimming in a pool.

Understandably at a loss for words by the surprise, Meadow appeared to hold back tears as she captioned the post "

Per snapshots shared to Louis' Instagram Story, it seems he popped the question while vacationing in the desert.

It was only just weeks ago that the couple confirmed their relationship status publicly. Louis dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his self-described "best friend," while Meadow shared a video with him snuggling in bed.

A month prior, Meadow walked the red carpet solo at the red carpet premiere for F9, the latest installment in the movie franchise that starred her late father.