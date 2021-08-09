Missed Megan Thee Stallion x Revlon's Hot Girl Sunset Drop? You're in Luck!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Megan Thee Stallion is doing the most for her fans this summer!

Besides rebranding an entire season to empower women everywhere, performing at festivals and serving as the face of Coach's BAPE collection, the "Savage" singer recently released a makeup collection with Revlon! The collection, which is StockX's first ever beauty drop, includes everything you need to look and feel like the hottie you are.

Available exclusively on StockX, the limited edition collection features a face and eye palette with 10 sunset shades, Megan's favorite shade of Revlon's Super Lustrous™ lipgloss, false lashes and a Hot Girl drawstring makeup bag. If you're sold, we suggest heading over to StockX ASAP to score yours before it's too late.

"Hotties, there's only 450 packages," Megan revealed in a promo video for the collection. "Y'all better get it while it's hot because y'all not going to be able to get it again. If you don't have this, what I said, you're not a real hottie."