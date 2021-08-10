Tour Inside Teyana Taylor's Mind-Blowing Pop Art Mansion

Watch : Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman"

They've got taste!

We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are living the dream in their fantasy-inspired Atlanta, Georgia home. The luxe estate is the perfect playground for scene-stealing daughters Junie and Rue, while still putting design first.

Teyana expertly designed the Pop Art-themed mansion with the help of local ATL artists for a truly stunning result. The sprawling home is complete with black and white details and eye-popping decor. It makes sense that Teyana's keen eye for fashion would be reflected in her real estate choices!

"I'm an aesthetic person," Teyana explained in the first episode of We Got Love. "We want everything to look like a certain way."

Her "super cool" house was part of the family's big move to Atlanta in Nov. 2020. "This is a big deal for us because it's like restarting," Teyana confessed. So, it was her priority to make the home feel like, well, home.