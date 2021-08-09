All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Beach Day With His BFF Matt Damon

Watch : Necessary Realness: What's Bennifer's Next Move?

Jenny From the Beach.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, are once again bringing the heat to Los Angeles with their sizzling romance. The two lovebirds, who recently returned home after enjoying a steamy European vacation, cooled off from California's rising temperatures with a beach day in Paradise Cove.

The couple didn't shy away from showing their affection for one another and held hands throughout their afternoon outing on Sunday, Aug. 9, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Moreover, Ben's BFF Matt Damon, 50, joined in on the fun and hung out with the pair.

A source tells E! News that Bennifer took a trip to the Stillwater actor's Malibu neighborhood, where they "spent the day visiting" Matt's home.

"Jennifer got along great with Matt," the insider reveals of their get-together, explaining that the two were "just like old friends" as they exchanged laughs throughout the day.