Score Major Savings on Roolee's Super Cute Athleisure Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lacking motivation to work out? We feel you! Besides finding a workout routine that is fun and effective, treating yourself to cute and functional activewear can also help you get excited about breaking a sweat.
While searching for new activewear pieces to help us look and feel good, we came across Roolee's insanely cute athleisure line. From ribbed leggings and matching crop tops to flattering shorts, the apparel brand has everything your wardrobe needs. Plus, they have the ultimate post-workout fits like cozy joggers and tops!
Lucky for you, Roolee is offering E! shoppers $20 off $100 athleisure purchases with code ATHLEISURE20 at checkout through 8/22.
To get you started on your savings journey, we rounded up 10 items from Roolee's athleisure line that we think you'll like, too. Scroll below for our picks!
Karlee Ribbed Sports Bra
Available in turquoise and khaki, this sports bra will have you looking stylish while you're breaking a sweat.
Barre Ribbed Leggings
Pair these comfortable leggings with this crop top for the ultimate workout fit.
I’ll Be There For You Floral Shorts
We're obsessed with this floral short and tee set. It looks so cozy!
The Sav Shorts
We love how versatile biker shorts are. You can wear them to work out or pair them with an oversized tee for a casual look.
Dusted Blush Hybrid Petal Shorts
Quick-dry material and an adjustable waistband and drawstring? Count us in! These shorts are great for hikes, long-distance runs and other outdoor activities.
The Folklore Set
This set is ideal for traveling! It's comfy, cute and can be dressed up or down.
MIA Alta Sneaker
Complete your look with these sneakers! They'll compliment almost any outfit.
Picture Perfect Crop Tank
Available a bunch of versatile hues, this crop tank is a great basic to have on hand.
The Studio Sweatpants
These sweatpants are perfect for running errands, getting breakfast with friends or binge-watching shows.
