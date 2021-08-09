Nick Cannon Doesn't Think It's a Big Deal That He Has 7 Kids With 4 Women

Watch : Nick Cannon Talks Why Marriage Is Not For Him

Nick Cannon is not masking his feelings about people who criticize his parenting choices.

When Charlamagne Tha God suggested on The Breakfast Club that people may have questions about Cannon starting families with multiple women simultaneously, The Masked Singer host said he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

"Well why do people question that?" he responded. "I mean, because that's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life and really that's just a classified property when you think about it....Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person. Like, if we really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it's about what exchange can we create together. So, I've never really subscribed to that mentality."

Cannon is father to 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son Golden and 7-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, who were born in June, with Abby De La Rosa; and baby Zen also born in June with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon said he "wouldn't be mad" if he eventually went on to have "10 to 12" kids.