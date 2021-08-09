The Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Shares How She Fills In Her "Nonexistent" Eyebrows

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Katie Thurston has been open and honest throughout her season of The Bachelorette, which is why it's not surprising that she's so transparent on social media. In a recent Instagram Story, Katie said, "I get a lot of questions about my brows so I thought it would be a good time to show you what it looks like with makeup on and without makeup on. They're just like nonexistent. I don't know why it's so light [without makeup]."
The Bachelorette star continued, "Anyways, I don't have them microbladed. I actually use the Sephora brand [brow] pencil. I just thought I'd take this moment to be real with you for a minute." She emphasized, "I've used expensive ones and this is still the best one for me." And she's not the only one who keeps on buying the Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil. It has 129.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and more than 2,000 5-star reviews.
The Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil is waterproof and it has an attached spoolie brush on one end so you can perfectly blend the product to create natural-looking brows. This pencil is great to fill in sparse areas, create your desired eyebrow shape, and it's tip is so fine that you can actually mimic the look of actual eyebrow hairs. The long-wearing formula is available in a 12 different shades that do. not. smudge.... even in that Seattle rain that we saw throughout Katie's season of The Bachelorette.
Katie isn't the only one who relies on the Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil to fill in her brows. See what these Sephora shoppers had to say:
"It's the best eyebrow pencil. I've tried them all. Just buy this one," one shopper recommended.
Another Sephora customer said, "Absolutely love this pencil. I've used every product from Anastasia to Charlotte Tilbury and found this to be the best for both shading and sculpting. It is super affordable and I usually buy it in bulk because I never want to run out. I love that it is super fine, self sharpening, and water and smudge proof."
"This is the best brow pencil ever! I have dark brown hair and this color (medium brown) is perfect. I've gone through at least 10, I buy 3 at a time," a shopper raved.
An enthusiastic shopper gushed, "The pencil has amazing lasting power and works just as well - if not better - than brow wiz. 11/10."
Someone else shared, "What I really liked about this product was how easy-going it was to apply and how my confidence immediately tripled after that first application. I am not one to give good reviews to things, as I am easily one of the hardest people to impress but I, for one am honestly impressed."
"Beautiful and neutral color that goes on smoothly and does not make your brows look drawn on. It really is waterproof too," a customer shared.
