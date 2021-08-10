These Below Deck Gift Guide Picks Are Preference Sheet-Worthy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Of course, the ideal way to live out our love for Below Deck is by chartering a yacht with the cast, but, unfortunately, that's a bit pricey for some of us. However, there are plenty of other ways to show your love for Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. There are Below Deck-themed birthday cards that will make your Bravoholic friends feel special. Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, and Bugsy Drake have all written books. There are drink pouches, air fresheners, and games, full of inside jokes that all viewers will appreciate.
We even found replicas of the crew uniforms from the Valor, My Seanna, Lady Michelle, Parsifal III, and Sirocco. If all of that sounds so you, then keep on scrolling to see the rest of our Below Deck gift guide full of preference-sheet worthy picks.
Hannah Ferrier Below Deck Birthday Card
Who could ever forget June Foster's "June, June, Hannah" radio calls to Hannah Ferrier during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4? You can personalize this birthday card to include your friend's name as a part of this iconic quote.
Bravo Below Deck Primary Guest Organic Cotton Onesie
Anyone with a newborn knows that they are the "primary charter guest" of the family. This would be an adorable outfit for any baby in your life. It's never too early to become a Below Deck fan.
Below Deck Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Showcase your love for Below Deck and stay cozy (perhaps nighttime on a yacht) in this crewneck sweatshirt in dark grey or a heather grey.
Rave Sports Pontoon Slide, 10 ft
Of course, this is a major splurge, but if you really want to replicate that Below Deck experience you can argue with someone while setting up this slide on the side of a boat. We all know how much the deck crew loathes setting up the slide, even though the charter guests love it so much.
Lady Michelle- Below Deck Yacht Deck Crew Uniform Essential T-Shirt
If this shirt looks familiar, that's because it is a replica of the uniforms that the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew wore on the Lady Michelle. It's a comfortable keepsake and you don't even have to clean any decks if you have this on. Well, you can if you want to.
Captain Lee Socks
If you don't have a designated pair of Below Deck-watching socks, you do now.
The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme by Bugsy Drake
If you admired Bugsy Drake's tablescapes on Below Deck Med, she shares all of her trade secrets in this book. You can create your own over-the-top events with these tips from Bugsy.
Parsifal III- Below Deck Sailing Yacht Deck Crew Uniform Essential T-Shirt
There is so much that stands out from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 (the paternity drama, for instance). The orange uniforms for that charter season are hard to forget. If you love bright colors and you want to show your love for the season, you need one of these t-shirts.
Below Deck Kate-isms Pencil Set (6 Pencils)
If Kate Chastain's one-liners always make you laugh, then you need this set of pencils. Each pencil has a memorable quote from the former chief stew.
Below Deck Guess Who Printable Template
Who wouldn't want to play Guess Who? with a Below Deck twist. This digital download is $8 for printable cards for 24 cast members. And, if you're all about this idea, but don't have a Guess Who? board, it's available at Amazon.
Below Deck Mug- Chef Ben Hello Love
Sure, a lot of people have uttered the words "Hello, love," but true Below Deck fans read those words in Chef Ben Robinson's voice. If you're one of those people, you need this mug in your morning routine.
Below Deck Drink Party Pouches- Set of 8
These drink pouches are ideal for a Below Deck watch party or any gathering with your fellow fans. This set of eight includes pouches that say: "Captain Daddy Lee," "Faker than Chef Mila's resume," "Preference Sheet: Liquid Diet," "Always a Yachty Never a Primary," "Serving Resting B-tch Face," "It's not a penis it's a rocket launcher," "Third Stew Problems," and, of course, "June, June, Hannah."
Below Deck Mediterranean Hannah Ferrier Unisex Sweatshirt- June June Hannah
Aren't we all on Hannah's side at this point? You might as well showcase that support with a hilarious sweatshirt.
Below Deck Mug- Captain Glenn Shephard
We can all use Captain Glenn Shephard's calm, cool, and collected energy in our lives. Maybe the best way to channel that is by drinking from a mug with his on it?
Running Against the Tide: True Tales from the Stud of the Sea by Captain Lee Rosbach
There's just not enough Captain Lee content on Below Deck. His autobiography is an entertaining way to learn more about the television icon's life before and after reality TV.
My Seanna- Below Deck Yacht Crew Uniform Essential T-Shirt
Captain Lee and the rest of the crew worked on the My Seanna during Below Deck Seasons 6 and 8. If those were two of your favorite seasons, then you should get this replica of the uniforms that the cast wore.
Captain Lee Below Deck Car Air Freshener
You may not drive a boat, but you can have Captain Lee nearby (sort of) when you drive your car with this hysterical air freshener.
Short Sleeve Sirocco Below Deck Med Uniform Shirt
Captain Sandy Yawn and the rest of her crew work on the Sirocco during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 and Season 4. This Sirocco uniform shirt is comfortable and a fun way to showcase your Bravo fandom.
Below Deck Birthday Card
Captain Lee always warns the crew to abide by two rules: "don't embarrass yourself and don't embarrass the boat." This card puts a birthday twist on that iconic quote. It will definitely be appreciated by your fellow Below Deck fans.
Below Deck Tee
This collegiate-looking Below Deck Yacht Club t-shirt is available in twelve different colors.
Below Deck Stud of the Sea Sweathirt Captain Lee
Captain Lee is the one and only Stud of the Sea. This sweatshirt featuring a drawing of the yachting icon is available in grey, white, light pink, and light blue.
Lucky Charming by Kate Chastain
Lucky Charming is a must-read book for all Kate Chastain super fans. You'll learn so much about her life in the yachting industry. You won't be able to put this one down.
Valor Below Deck Yacht Uniform Shirt
The Below Deck crew worked on the Valor for three different seasons. This Valor uniform t-shirt is an essential for all super fans of the series.
Patron Saint of the Sea- Prayer Candle
Watching Below Deck with this candle next to the TV is the ideal experience. Captain Lee, his iconic quip "suck it up, cupcake," and you can pick the candle color of your choice, it doesn't get much better than that.
