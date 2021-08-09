Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra Break Up

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra's budding romance has come to an end.
The 28-year-old Bachelorette alum and the model have officially called it quits after about eight months together, a source close to Tyler confirms to E! News. According to the insider, the reality TV star is now single after the "fairly recent" and "mutual" split.
While the duo has yet to address the news publicly, the source also shared the possible cause of the breakup, citing that "distance played a factor." The insider adds, "Tyler has been traveling for work commitments, so it's been hard between the two." The breakup comes just a little over a week after Tyler declared his love for Camila during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
Bachelor Nation fans first speculated that the two broke up after noticing they unfollowed each other on Instagram last week, and the 27-year-old influencer has also unfollowed Tyler's brother, Ryan, as well. E! News has reached to Camila and Tyler's reps for comment.
The couple first made headlines earlier this year when they were spotted spending time together in New York City. The relationship marked Tyler's first public romance following his split from supermodel Gigi Hadid. After Tyler and Camila's NYC outing in January, a source told E! News that the two were getting "serious" and became "inseparable."
"He finally feels he can commit to a relationship and really likes Camila," an insider close to the You Deserve Better author, who rose to fame on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, shared at the time. "They have been spending a lot of time together and are basically inseparable."
Things between the two continued to heat up, with the pair even kicking the summer off with a romantic vacation with BFFs and fellow Bachelor Nation couple, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell in May. In fact, Matt was also present during Tyler's latest WWHL appearance on July 27, where the Florida native called both his best friend and then-girlfriend, Camila, his "soulmates."
Later on, Tyler even dropped the "L" word to host Andy Cohen. "It was a moment of just like, pure...It just came out," Tyler said telling Camila that he loved her. "It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."