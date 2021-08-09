Lucy Hale Shares Apology After Deciding to Remove This Sentimental Tattoo

Watch : Lucy Hale Single After Brief Romance With Skeet Ulrich

Lucy Hale played a character known for keeping secrets, but the actress herself has decided not to keep one of her tattoos.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum shared a photo to her Instagram Story of a sun tattoo on the left side of her torso that she has decided to remove with laser treatments. The post was part of a series of shots she shared to her Story in honor of her older sister Maggie's birthday.

"it's my sweet, hardworking, inspiring sisters birthday today & I'll say it here...she could kick your ass, make a charcuterie board better that's Pinterest status, all while raising 3 kids looking GORG," Lucy wrote to accompany a photo of her sister.

The Fantasy Island actress later shared an image of herself lifting up her top to reveal her sun tattoo, which matched an identical one Maggie had on her right wrist.

"I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)," Lucy wrote.