Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Enjoy Date Night as They Attend First Event Together

Hot wheels and a hot date!
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger just took a major step in their relationship after they were spotted enjoying a date night at their first public event together. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in June, dressed to impress at the Radford Motors gathering at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, Calif.
For the fanciful affair, the British television presenter suited up in a dapper black-and-white tuxedo. As for Renée, the A-list actress looked just as elegant as her boyfriend, wearing a flowy black gown that she paired with matching pumps.
During their outing together, the pair was all smiles as they posed for photos with friends, including Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug. Ant even shared the sweet group shot to his Instagram Story over the weekend.
Moreover, the event marked a special occasion for the 42-year-old star.
"This is a lifetime of dreaming, a lifetime of hard work, a lifetime of learning, a lifetime of set backs and a lifetime of believing," he captioned his Instagram post on Sunday, Aug. 8. "Last night @radfordmotors revealed our first ever car in collaboration with @lotuscars and I couldn't be prouder!"
He continued, "I believe part of being creative, being a dreamer is to remember what you loved when you were a kid. The art to growing up, is not growing up too much!"
This isn't the first time the 52-year-old Oscar winner has seen her man in his element.
In fact, Renée and Ant met on his and Cristy Lee's new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, where they'll help stars give a loved one a special car transformation.
In a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, Renée tells Ant, "We are car people, and there's no greater gift than to gift somebody who's also a car person."
Shortly after filming together, the duo began to fuel romance rumors just as Ant and Christina Haack finalized their divorce after calling it quits in September 2020.
But it's clear he has since moved on from his past marriage.
In recent weeks, Ant and Renée haven't been shy about packing on the PDA during their outings together. Case in point? Just last month, they shared a passionate kiss as they soaked up the sun at a Southern California beach.