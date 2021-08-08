Pregnant Princess Beatrice Receives Sweet Birthday Shout Out From Husband Edoardo

Watch : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Princess Beatrice has a lot to celebrate!

The 33-year-old daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew rang in her birthday on Sunday, Aug. 8. The British royal's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a selfie of the couple on the beach together on his Instagram page.

"Happy Birthday my love," he captioned the post. "I love you with all my heart."

The two have been enjoying many special life moments recently. On Saturday, July 17, they celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary after getting married at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Castle in July 2020. "I can't believe it has been 1 year," Edoardo wrote on his Instagram account.

"Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laugher and love," he continued. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

The pic showed the married duo in front of a gorgeous clear blue sky. Beatrice wore sunglasses, while Edoardo rocked a hat and white T-shirt.