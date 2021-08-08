KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Pregnant Princess Beatrice Receives Sweet Birthday Shout Out From Husband Edoardo

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been celebrating momentous occasions pretty much nonstop lately. See how Edoardo honored his pregnant wife's 33rd birthday on August 8.

Watch: Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Princess Beatrice has a lot to celebrate!

The 33-year-old daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew rang in her birthday on Sunday, Aug. 8. The British royal's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a selfie of the couple on the beach together on his Instagram page.

"Happy Birthday my love," he captioned the post. "I love you with all my heart."

The two have been enjoying many special life moments recently. On Saturday, July 17, they celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary after getting married at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Castle in July 2020. "I can't believe it has been 1 year," Edoardo wrote on his Instagram account.

"Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laugher and love," he continued. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

The pic showed the married duo in front of a gorgeous clear blue sky. Beatrice wore sunglasses, while Edoardo rocked a hat and white T-shirt.

And on top of their recent anniversary, the couple also is expecting their first child together! Buckingham Palace announced the special message on May 19, "Both families are delighted with the news."

Last month, Beatrice showcased her baby bump in a black-and-white polka dot dress at Wimbledon.

And while this will be the first baby for the princess, she has gotten her fair share of parenting experience with Edoardo's son, Christopher, 4, who is from his previous relationship with Dara Huang. Beatrice recently shared how she has fostered a relationship with the boy, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"My stepson has been home schooling. Helping him engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor," she told the Evening Standard. "It is amazing how in between video calls and working through technology we have had more time in the day to enjoy reading and it's shown how important it has been to step away from the screen and jump into worlds unknown through the help of books."

She added that reading with Christopher is the "best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes" during COVID-19 lockdowns, saying, "I have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime."

