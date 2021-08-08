See Every Incredible Moment at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Watch : Why Gymnast Suni Lee Is a Relatable Olympic Icon

And that's a wrap!

It's been an incredible two weeks since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off in Japan. And despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which originally delayed the Summer Olympics for a whole year, athletes from all over the world raised the bar with their impressive skills and extraordinary dedication. If anything, this year's competition was nothing short of spectacular.

After all, a wide range of history-making moments occurred during the Tokyo Olympics. Perfect example: Team USA's Allyson Felix became the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a total of 10 medals. And let's also not forget that Simone Biles reminded everyone about the importance of mental health.

But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

During the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 8, Olympians and other competitors reveled in the magical event at the Japan National Stadium. From incredible performances by Japanese dancers and singer Tomotaka Okamoto to a firework display, it was one memorable night.