Trevor Moore, The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder, Dead at 41

The world is mourning the loss of comedian Trevor Moore, who died at age 41 on Friday, Aug. 6.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son," Moore's wife Aimee Carlson said in a statement to Variety. "He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world."

She continued, "We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

Moore was most widely known for his work on the IFC sketch comedy show, The Whitest Kids U' Know, which ran from 2007 to 2011. His co-creators from the show, Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, also released a statement mourning the loss of their friend.