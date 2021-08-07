Ariana Grande Celebrates Dalton Gomez's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Ariana Grande is enjoying that married life!
The 28-year-old pop star, who married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony in May, celebrated her husband's 26th birthday with a sweet shout-out and never-before-seen photo of their intimate wedding.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 7, the musician first posted a candid image of her and the birthday boy adorably sitting in a pair of giant Dutch wooden clogs from their recent getaway in Amsterdam.
"Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," her message read. "I love you infinitely."
In a separate post, Ariana uploaded a black-and-white selfie of her and Dalton sharing a passionate kiss on their wedding day. Making their snapshot even cuter? One of the singer's dogs was sandwiched between them as they packed on the PDA.
The Positions singer's newly released snapshot of their big day comes just three months after she and Dalton tied the knot at their Montecito, Calif. home.
At the time, Ariana surprised her millions of fans after she announced her new Mrs. title on Instagram.
Naturally, the "Thank U, Next" musician spilled the tea on her wedding with glamour shots of her elegant Vera Wang bridal gown and romantic portraits of her and the groom.
"There was a lot of love and everyone is really happy," a source previously told E! News, with another insider adding, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."
A third source noted, "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."
Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the swoon-worthy pics from the star's wedding, including the new image she posted of their big day!