The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt Make Relationship Instagram Official

Watch : How Cassie Randolph Reacted After Colton Underwood's "GMA" Tell-All

Cassie Randolph has officially moved on with a new romance outside of Bachelor Nation.

The 26-year-old The Bachelor alum, whose romance with season 23 star Colton Underwood ended badly last year, made her relationship with current boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt Instagram official. The former reality television contestant posted a set of pics and videos of a kayaking date with her new man on Thursday, Aug. 5.

"love exploring new places that I didn't even know were right in my backyard," Cassie captioned her post, to which Brighton commented, "love exploring new places with you."

Cassie geo-tagged their date in Newport Back Bay, Calif. However, the couple has also gone beyond Orange County for their outings.

An eyewitness told E! News they saw Cassie and Brighton walking around Santa Monica, Calif., holding hands, last week.

Also in July, Brighton himself shared beachside pics with Cassie in her hometown of Huntington Beach, near Los Angeles, on his own Instagram page. Amidst the smiling photos, the singer said, "insert cheesy caption here."

Cassie has been dating the musician since the beginning of 2021, another source told E! News back in April.

"They recently have become more serious and are dating," the source said at the time. "Cassie has been really focusing on her school and work transition this year and Brighton has been a huge support system for her."