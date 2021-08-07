Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Springsteen Makes an Olympic Comeback and Wins Her First Medal

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen has officially rocked her first Olympics and will bring home a shiny silver medal.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, she and her U.S. equestrian jumping teammates came in second place at the team show jumping final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while Sweden took home the gold.
The 29-year-old first-time Olympian, who rode her Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, was all smiles as she posed for a selfie with her teammates after the event. And her rocker dad and mom Patti Scialfa were arguably even more excited.
"I FaceTimed them really quickly," Jessica said after the medal ceremony, according to The Daily Mail. "They were all screaming and I don't think we understood a word anyone was saying. I just saw them in their Team USA gear. I couldn't make any of it out but I know they were all excited."
The event took place days after Jessica, the No. 14-ranked jumper in the world and one of the youngest champions, failed to make the individual jumping finals at a qualifying competition, which marked her Olympic debut. She later made a comeback with a stronger performance at the team qualifier Friday.
The U.S. equestrian jumping team is made up of Jessica and two seasoned Olympians: Past gold medalists McLain Ward and Laura Kraut, who at age 55, made history Saturday by becoming the oldest U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal since 1904.
Last month, Jessica, who was a Team USA alternate at the 2012 London Olympics, talked to NBC's Today show about her parents' reaction to making the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics. "They've supported me since I was little, and this has been, you know, a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember," she said. "And the sport has become such a passion for them, as well. So, we've, I feel like, been on this journey together. So, they were so proud of me and so happy."
