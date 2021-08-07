Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Lisa Vanderpump will add a new and exciting role to her resume: Grandmother!
Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, the 35-year-old daughter of the Vanderpump Rules star and Ken Todd, recently announced that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with her longtime husband, Jason Sabo.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, the soon-to-be mom confirmed the baby news to Daily Mail, sharing, "Jason and I are beyond thrilled. It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives."
The same day, Pandora debuted her growing baby bump at the 5th Annual World Dog Day event in West Hollywood, Calif., which she attended with her mom. She and Lisa looked effortlessly chic as they posed for photos at the afternoon gathering.
For the special occasion, Pandora wore a navy blue floral dress that she paired with a beige sunhat and layers of jewelry pieces. As for Lisa, the Vanderpump Dogs star went for the same vibe as her daughter, wearing a rainbow-colored floral dress and sunhat.
Pandora shared a few details about her little one, revealing that she's due in the wintertime. However, she explained that she and Jason want to keep the sex of their baby a surprise.
Lisa also spoke to the Daily Mail and couldn't contain her excitement about becoming a grandmother.
"Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason," she raved. "It's such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep."
And in true Lisa fashion, she already has a fabulous name picked out for herself. As she revealed, "We can't wait for the new baby to arrive and I'm so excited to become Nanny Pinky."
Back in 2019, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her daughter's plans to start a family and why she wasn't pressuring them to get pregnant.
"People are saying, 'Would you put pressure on them?' I absolutely wouldn't because it's got to be them that's got to raise the child," Lisa told Bravo's The Daily Dish at the time. "And it's got to be them that's gonna be up [with the baby]."
Lisa added, "And it's gotta be the time in your life when you're ready for it. I think they're kind of prepared, but I think Jason's been traveling a lot. So I think they want that to slow down a little bit [first]."
Of course, Pandora isn't the only one in Lisa's life to share she's pregnant.
Earlier this year, Lisa also discussed the Vanderpump Rules baby boom after Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and many other cast members announced they were expecting.
"Well with Lala, I'm very close to Lala. In fact, she did come on Overserved when she was pregnant," Lisa said during an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop in March. "With Scheana, I have been in contact with her and I did send flowers to Lala. But I said, 'When you are a new mommy, take a week before you want to get back to me.'"
"Really it's just so overwhelming and I think she's got so much attention on her right now. But yeah, she's in very good hands," Lisa added. "She's got such a supportive partner because Randall [Emmett] is absolutely, obsessively in love with her. So I think they're really good. I heard last night from him everything's fantastic so that's what we want."
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)