Why Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Have Experienced "Hard" Times in Their Relationship

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Tayshia Adams is opening up about her not-so-rosy moments with fiancé Zac Clark.

The former Bachelorette lead, who fell in love with the 36-year-old star on the 16th season of the ABC dating series, recently revealed that she and Zac have had their ups and downs since getting engaged. More specifically, Tayshia admitted how hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette affected their relationship.

"It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest," she said on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast on Thursday, Aug. 5.