Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Pay Tribute to Gianna by Recreating Sweet Throwback Photo

Watch : Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Honor Kobe & Gigi Bryant at All-Star Game

After recently vacationing in Capri, Italy with her children, Vanessa Bryant showed that her daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant's spirit lives on through her family.

The mom, 39, shared a sentimental photo of Gigi, who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident with her dad Kobe Bryant in January 2020. She was just 13 years old, while the NBA legend was 41. The pic Vanessa posted on Instagram showed Gigi and Natalia Bryant, 18, sitting on a bench years ago. Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, recreated the heartwarming image by sitting on the same bench during their recent European getaway.

In addition to recreating the Gigi photo, the family's Italian trip had a lot to do with Kobe as well. The former Lakers player grew up in Italy, due to his father's profession as a basketball player there. He honored his upbringing in the country by giving his children Italian names.

Vanessa revealed more details about her late husband, while sharing photos from Dubrovnik, Croatia on the same trip. She said that Kobe allowed Natalia to go on the European school trip, but that the coronavirus pandemic derailed it. "I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," Vanessa said. "It's beautiful!"